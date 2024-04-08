Bomb squad finds explosive devices inside home, man charged with having weapons of mass destruction

A Taylorsville man was charged with having weapons of mass destruction Monday morning in connection with an investigation into two explosive devices, which were found inside a home near a school and child development center.

Officials with Millersville Christian Academy and Millersville Child Development Center in Taylorsville initially said they would open on a two-hour delay due to the investigation on Fowler Hill Road but later closed for the day.

“The sheriff’s office and Millersville Baptist Church staff worked together to make sure no one was in harms way during the investigation,” the Taylorsville Police Department stated.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported that deputies began investigating the house on Sunday night for a stolen property case. While searching the home, they found the device.

A bomb squad from Wilkes County arrived at about 8:30 a.m. the next morning.

The explosive device was a live device, which was rendered safe, according to the bomb squad.

A second explosive device was also located, which was rendered safe, as well.

Robert Alan Goins, 31, was arrested for possession of weapons of mass destruction.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Goins was put in jail under no bond.

His first appearance in court is April 15.

