Alexander Co. 17-year-old shot several times; 15-year-old charged, deputies say

A 17-year-old was shot several times overnight in Alexander County, deputies said. They said the suspect is just 15 years old.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Thursday along Thomas Lane, a dead end road in Stony Point. Investigators said the shooting happened in a cul-de-sac and they believe the motive was robbery.

Neighbors described hearing as many as five shots fired. When deputies arrived, they say they found a 17-year-old shot several times.

They said the 15-year-old suspect left but was arrested a short time later at a home in the eastern part of the county.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned from the sheriff that the victim was able to talk with investigators prior to being taken to the hospital.

The neighbors in Stony Point are stunned by the gun violence and that it involved teenagers.

The sheriff said the 15-year-old is in juvenile custody but faces additional charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Faherty is still working to learn what the robbery was.

