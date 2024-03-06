Alex Villalobos projected to win Hays County Sheriff Democratic primary

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – KXAN projects that Alex Villalobos will win the Democratic primary for the race to become Hays County sheriff.

Villalobos, who currently works as Hays County’s Chief of Staff, secured more votes than his Democratic primary opponent, Daniel Law. Villalobos will face off against Republican challenger Anthony Hipolitio for the position in November.

“I’m glad that both candidates stayed in and we ran a clean race. We discussed our experiences [and] our resumes. It looks like the work I did really identified with the people of Hays County,” Villalobos told KXAN.

Before Villalobos was Hays County Chief of Staff, he worked with the Texas State University’s Police Department for a decade and was a Kyle city council member. He ran against current Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler in 2020 and lost by a thin margin.

“I pride myself on being a community-engaged public servant,” Villalobos said. “Everywhere I’ve been, I have pushed for change.”

Anthony Hipolito was the only Republican to run in the 2024 Hays County Sheriff race. Republican Incumbent Gary Cutler, who has served in the role since 2010, did not run for reelection.

According to his campaign website, Hipolitio comes to race with nearly 25 years of law enforcement experience. He started with the Austin Police Department in 1998 and retired as a sergeant in 2021. After his time with APD, he joined the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, where he serves as a member of the Community Outreach Division.

