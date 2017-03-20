Alex Rodriguez Takes Jennifer Lopez To Exhibition Game

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are enjoying spending time together. The rumored couple has been spotted together more often following their Bahamas getaway earlier this month. Just recently, A-Rod even took Lopez out to a baseball game.

On Saturday, March 18, Rodriguez, 41, watched an exhibition game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles with his girlfriend, Lopez, 47, Billboard reported.

Earlier that day, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer and the baseball legend were also spotted sharing a golf cart at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. In the photos shared by Daily Mail, Lopez wore a long tan coat and paired it with jeans and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, her beau donned a blue sweater with grey trousers and camel-colored shoes. The pair sat facing backward at the rear of the golf cart to take some sun as they join Yankees’ spring training.

Rodriguez is a guest instructor for the Yankees. He previously was part of the team, but he was released August 2016 with more than a season left on his $275 million, 10-year contract. He later confirmed that his playing days were over.

During his baseball career, which lasted for 22 years, A-Rod hit a whopping 696 home runs. However, he also got himself into trouble in the latter years of his career. In the 2014 season, he was suspended for violating the Major League Baseball's drug agreement and labor contract.

Prior to the J-Rod romance, Lopez was rumored to have dated Drake. However, their relationship was shortlived because both were busy and could not spend time together. They reportedly split in February. Meanwhile, Rodriguez also broke up with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki last month after dating for less than a year.

Sources claimed that Lopez and Rodriguez had been dating for a couple of weeks now. They had a number of similarities, including the fact that both of them were divorced and parents to two adorable children. The ”On the Floor” singer was reportedly happy that her beau was already a dad.

“He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad,” an insider told People. “She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

What is your take about Lopez and Rodriguez’s romance? Do you agree that they are a perfect match? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

