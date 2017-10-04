Alex Morgan apologizes for weekend incident at Disney park

FILE - In this June 23, 2016, file photo, Alex Morgan, of the Orlando Pride, takes a selfie for a fan after the Pride beat the Houston Dash in a soccer match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Three Orlando City soccer players were kicked out of Disney World after officials say they became verbally aggressive with park security and other guests. An Orange County Sheriff's Office report says Orlando City Lions players Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, along with U.S. women's national team standout and Orlando City Pride star Alex Morgan, were all escorted out of Disney World's Epcot park on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Toia's wife was also ejected. The report says the group began arguing with other guests and workers after Barnes cut in line at the United Kingdom pavilion's pub.(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alex Morgan has apologized on social media for an incident at Disney World over the weekend.

Morgan, a star for the World Cup-winning U.S. national team who also plays for the Orlando Pride, was among three soccer players kicked out of an Epcot park restaurant on Sunday. Authorities say the players were verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.

MLS players Donald Toia and Giles Barnes of Orlando City SC were also ejected. A sheriff's report says the group began arguing with other guests and workers after Barnes cut in line at the United Kingdom Pavilion pub.

Morgan apologized on social media Wednesday morning.

"I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this (and) make sure it does not happen again," she posted, adding the hashtag "liveandlearn."

The Orlando Pride visit the Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League playoff match on Saturday. Orlando City next plays on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Crew.