Alex King, who killed his dad as a 12-year-old in Pensacola, dies in Montana at 35

Alex King, who made national headlines with his brother Derek King in 2001 after the young Pensacola brothers were arrested for killing their father, has passed away.

Alex King’s uncle, Greg King, reached out to the News Journal to share the news that his 35-year-old nephew has been on life-support at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana, since April 14, after overdosing on drugs.

“(The doctor) knew him because he'd been in a few times the past couple weeks before because of overdose,” said Greg King, “but I think he was found and rushed back to the emergency room where they tried resuscitating him because of a massive heart attack from an overdose again.”

Greg King said doctors declared Alex legally dead Tuesday, April 23, and the family will have a final viewing online today. Medical staff are now running tests to determine if Alex’s organs can be donated because he is listed as an organ donor on his Florida driver’s license.

Greg said Alex has been living in Missoula for the past several years and has been struggling with drug addiction for much longer than that. His uncle said the last time he saw Alex in person was about five years ago when he was in Pensacola.

Greg encouraged him to enter the drug rehabilitation program at Waterfront Rescue Mission, but Alex had a hard time adjusting to a program or any situation where he felt confined, he said.

His uncle believes it was Alex’s time behind bars for his role in the death of his father, Terry King, that played a role in the young man’s overall struggle to live a normal life.

“He spent three days at my house, and I got him to go to the Waterfront Mission for a few days to try to get him a place to stay and all that, where he could be self-reliant,” said King. “But he didn't even carry an ID. He wanted just the clothes on his back and to hitchhike. He really wasn't even at a place where he could relate to people that worked and had a house. He told me this because of being locked up for seven years.”

What did Derek and Alex King do?

Derek and Alex King were 13 and 12-years-old when they confessed to beating their father to death with a baseball bat while he slept in a recliner in his Cantonment home in 2001.

Then said they then set fire to the house and called 40-year-old Ricky Chavis for help after they did it. Chavis picked them up near the home that night on Nov. 26 and hid them in his mobile home in Brent for a couple of days while investigators searched for King’s killer and the boys, who were considered missing at the time.

Chavis, who was charged in 1984 with lewd and lascivious assault on a child and procuring minors for prostitution, eventually turned the boys in to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, where Derek confessed to beating his father with encouragement from Alex who watched him do it.

The boys said at the time their dad was a “control freak” and “mentally abusive.” They had previously run away to Chavis, and Terry King was sleeping in the living room that night to prevent them from doing it again when the boys said they agreed to kill him.

Chavis was later arrested and convicted of accessory to the murder for hiding the boys and washing their bloody clothes. Investigators found Alex’s diary and in it he claimed he was “in love” with the then 40-year-old man.

The boys later recanted their confessions and claimed Chavis killed 40-year-old Terry King as well as molested Alex King. In an unusual move, the state of Florida charged and tried both the King brothers and Chavis with his murder. Chavis was also tried for molesting Alex. He was acquitted of those charges as well as the murder, while the boys were convicted of killing their father.

However, jurors later told the News Journal they believed Chavis did it and convicted the boys in part because they weren’t entirely sure what happened but thought they would be in a better environment than the one they grew up in.

As a result, the court threw out the boys' conviction because their right to due process was violated, and the case was resolved in mediation. The boys pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and Derek received an eight-year sentence and Alex seven years, with one year given to each of them for time served in jail waiting for trial.

The case and the following trials drew widespread media attention at the time and is still the focus of numerous true crime documentaries.

More like this: Pensacola's most memorable crime stories

Now 63-years-old, Ricky Chavis is currently serving his 30 year sentence at the Century Correctional Institution in Escambia County. He has served more than 20 years for his crimes and is scheduled to be released in November of 2031.

He appealed his verdict and sentence, but both were upheld.

What happened after the King Brothers were released?

Alex and Derek King were 19 and 20 when they were released from prison in 2008 and 2009. They lived with friends and family and bounced between Pensacola and Jacksonville for a time, as well as a youth ranch of sorts in Texas.

The brothers appeared on Dateline and other news and magazine shows, putting Pensacola in the national spotlight, and talking about their hopes for the future and desire for a new beginning and families of their own.

Derek King, who will be 36 in May, eventually moved to Washington D.C. and Virginia. He is now back in Pensacola with family.

Alex was arrested in 2011 for leaving the scene of an accident. He told the Florida Highway Patrol officer he ran because he was scared, knowing he was on probation for an escape attempt he made while serving time for his father’s murder.

Escambia court records show he was also married, but the union ended after three years. His uncle believes Alex never did get the help he needed to heal from what happened.

“He would shut things off and talk about other things, and I really think that was very destructive emotionally for him,” said King, who is grieving over his nephew’s loss and sharing his passing with others who have followed the case.

The family is planning to have his body cremated and his remains returned to Pensacola where they will have a memorial service.

“Some people kept up with it and would always wonder, ‘Well, what happened to Alex?’ Well, that part needs to be closed. Now you know what the end was of Alex and maybe Derek's life will look different.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Alex King who killed dad with brother Derek King dies