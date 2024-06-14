Alex Jones faces reckoning, potential Infowars shutdown in Sandy Hook defamation case

Alex Jones is called up to testify at the Travis County Courthouse Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022, in Austin. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax.

A Houston judge on Friday may force Alex Jones to shut down his show Infowars so he can begin repaying his debt to families of Sandy Hook victims nearly two years after juries in Austin and Connecticut put a $1.5 billion price tag on the emotional harm Jones caused them by claiming the 2012 mass school shooting was a hoax.

Federal bankruptcy judge Christopher Lopez is expected to order Jones to liquidate his personal assets, including ownership of Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems, at a hearing Friday morning.

The move could shutter the long-running show by the end of the day and force the Austin-based multimillionaire to auction off his personal belongings. Texas law allows him to keep his $2 million homestead.

Sandy Hook families have also asked the judge to remove Jones’ access to his social media accounts, arguing that he has used his posts to drive down the value of Infowars and redirect earnings to his father, potentially out of reach of the families whom he owes.

The conspiracy theorist decried the request as an effort from the "deep state" to “cut his vocal cords” in a video Thursday that, like many of his posts, linked to his father’s medicinal supplement website.

"This is a dark day. This is an information coup over America," Jones said in a video posted to X. "The deep state is in full panic mode that they can shut me down. They can take my private communication, social media away and they believe they can silence any of you."

Jones said that regardless of the ruling, he will not be silenced. Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson also appeared on Infowars to support him.

"Other talk shows are gonna have me on, but this shows how naked and crazy and insane these anti-Americans are," Jones said.

Jones has so far avoided paying even a dollar of the owed damages — and escaped accountability, the families have argued — by keeping his personal estate and his company in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows a debtor to reorganize a company rather than immediately sell its assets.

Last week, Jones finally agreed to the families’ request that he convert his personal bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, which would require him to sell his assets if the judge approves it.

While bankruptcy often allows a debtor to wipe out debts or legal judgments, Jones will continue to owe the families even after his current assets are gone. Lopez, the Houston judge, ruled in October that Jones would still be responsible for $1.1 billion in damages after bankruptcy because of the "willful or malicious injury" he was found to have inflicted. Jones is appealing the ruling.

In September, The Associated Press reported that Jones was continuing to spend lavishly — blowing through $93,000 in June 2023 — while airing complaints about his financial issues.

J.T. Lewis, from left, Sophia Vetare, Mark Bankston, Bill Ogden, Neil Heslin, Kyle Farrar, Scarlett Lewis and Wesley Ball gather for a photo after jurors return a punitive damages verdict of $45.2 million against Alex Jones on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. Scarlett held up heart hands as a symbol of the Choose Love movement.

Sandy Hook families tormented

On Dec. 14, 2012, just hours after a gunman murdered 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Jones told his show's listeners and watchers that the massacre was "staged" by opponents of Second Amendment rights.

Over the following years the conspiracy theorist's show grew in popularity while he claimed grieving parents were paid "crisis actors" and that the shooting never happened.

In two separate 2022 trials, families testified that they endured years of near-constant torment from Jones' followers. One parent testified that conspiracy theorists urinated on his 7-year-old son's grave and threatened to dig up the coffin. Another said she was threatened with rape; others received so many death threats they were forced to leave their homes and go into hiding.

Jones eventually acknowledged the shooting occurred, but he also maintained throughout the defamation proceedings that he was being unfairly targeted.

Jones is continuing to spin that narrative on his social media accounts and show, claiming the families' requests that he shut down his show and X account are part of a conspiracy against him.

