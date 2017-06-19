Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says He 'Came Out Ahead' Despite Takedown by Megyn Kelly: 'He Loves the Hype'

Few people watched Megyn Kelly's controversial interview with Alex Jones more closely than the notorious conspiracy theorist's ex-wife.

“He's a fraud and a fake and I really think Megyn Kelly really showed that,” Kelly Jones told Inside Edition.



“She did a fantastic job of showing who Alex is and the hypocrite he is and the influence he has,” she said.

Kelly Jones has been locked in a bitter custody dispute with her ex over their three children since divorcing two years ago.

The NBC host had faced intense backlash for her decision to sit down with Jones from parents of the children slaughtered in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Jones has, in the past, claimed the 2012 school shooting may have been a hoax.

“I think it's horrific,” his ex told Inside Edition. “I don't know how he can sleep at night if he was at all apologetic."

Politico gave Megyn Kelly a B+ saying she “took Jones apart in a textbook manner.” Rolling Stone called it “an effective takedown.”

Despite the positive reaction to the interview, ratings were a disappointment as only 3.5 million people tuned in. That’s down more than a million viewers from last week's show with Erin Andrews.

Kelly Jones says the only winner may be her ex.

"He looked like a moron but he loves the hype," she said. "Be it good or bad, he adores it."

