ALERT Academy volunteers help with Smith County storm clean up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 30 volunteers from the military-style International ALERT Academy in Big Sandy helped out in Smith County on Thursday by clearing out storm damage.

Whitehouse student helps conserve nature with walking trail project

The group lend a hand to elderly or disabled residents who needed help clearing storm damage and debris from their property.

“It looks like the community is coming together pretty well,” Lt. Charlie O’Neal said. “We’re already seeing a lot of houses cleaned up just by other people.”

The group had a list of people to help given to them by Smith County Emergency Management and by Thursday they were helping people in the north of Tyler and in Bullard.

“They’re not only helping people out but it’s also lifting people’s spirits,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “They came in to assist the community and that’s what they do at the ALERT Academy.”

ALERT Academy volunteers with Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. Photo courtesy of ALERT Academy.

“We’ve had so much assistance from first responders, law enforcement and volunteers; everybody works so well together,” Franklin said.

To learn more visit International ALERT Academy online.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.