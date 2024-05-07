Aledo ISD, OAG reach agreement after district accused of illegal electioneering

May 7—Aledo ISD announced Monday an agreed-upon order with the Texas Attorney General stemming from a lawsuit in March.

The suit, brought on by AG Ken Paxton's office, accused the school district, along with several others, of illegal electioneering.

According to the original filing, the OAG referenced an email sent out by the AISD board Feb. 20 which noted in part ..."that our state leaders, with our governor leading the charge, prioritized taxpayer-funded private/home school vouchers over funding your Aledo ISD schools. This happened even though enough legislators opposed vouchers to vote them down repeatedly for decades and again in 2023. . . . 'Bearcats VOTE! Your Aledo public schools are on the ballot starting TODAY! . . . The decisions made by those on this Primary Election ballot affect you DAILY as evidenced by the budget shortfalls discussed at the top of this email."

AISD was served the lawsuit March 25, and has always maintained that its effort to be transparent and encourage one's right to vote did not constitute electioneering.

"AISD and its legal counsel have repeatedly asked for specific information on what constituted electioneering in the email, and those repeated questions have gone unanswered," the district said in a statement Monday. "Aledo ISD and the Attorney General's office have filed an agreed-upon order with the court; this agreement was made by Aledo ISD to avoid the cost of ongoing litigation and to focus our attention on much more pressing matters.

"The order essentially states that Aledo ISD will continue to follow state laws related to electioneering; therefore, Aledo ISD will continue to do what we do: communicate transparently, provide factual information to our community and staff, and encourage all Bearcats to vote in every national, state and local election."

To view the full order, visit www.weatherforddemocrat.com/aledo-isd-oag-agreement/pdf_e3dc0794-0be3-11ef-8609-df423b415908.html

"Aledo ISD is focused on continued exceptional experiences for our students and staff as we close out the school year amid a serious budget deficit similar to that being experienced by districts across the state due to a lack of sufficient funding by the Texas legislature," according to the district's statement. "Because of this, we will also continue to be transparent with our community and to advocate for our Bearcat schoolchildren and their families, our Aledo ISD staff, and our community public schools. In Aledo, #BearcatsVote."