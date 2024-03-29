Aledo denies petition by Dean Ranch developers to leave ETJ

Mar. 29—ALEDO — City council members Thursday voted down a petition by landowners to leave the city's Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.

The vote comes following litigation filed last year by the city of Grand Prairie and numerous others who argue Senate Bill 2038, which allows for such petitions, is unconstitutional and otherwise illegal.

SB 2038 allows for a petition by "more than 50% of the registered voters of an area" or a "majority in value of the holders of title of land in an area," to force a city to release the entire area from its ETJ, or it will be released by operation of law. SB 2038 does not require that the 49% be notified of the petition to remove their property from their ETJ.

"Our city council is committed to maintaining a high quality of life for every family in every part of Aledo, and that includes taking a stand against legislation that threatens our community like SB 2038," Aledo Mayor Nick Stanley said.

An ETJ is a designated buffer area located just outside a city's boundary that, with landowner approval, may be used for potential growth and future service boundaries. Under SB 2038, property owners can have not only their land removed from a city's ETJ, but also other property owners' land removed without their knowledge or consent.

"Perhaps the most concerning part of SB 2038 is that it allows a razor-thin majority of landowners to remove property from an ETJ for the property owner's interests without regard to public health and safety," Stanley said.

The Aledo council, in June of 2022, approved a development agreement with the 1,800-acre mixed-use development along the Fort Worth/Aledo border, allowing the voluntary annexation of 238 of those acres into the city.

The city of Fort Worth had plans to bring water and sewer services to 321 acres, but their developmental role ended in September after the property owner chose to leave the city's control, according to the Fort Worth Report.

Communities in a city's ETJ are under limited municipal jurisdiction, meaning a city has authority over planning services like water, sewer and transportation. Those areas are also eligible for annexation through the Texas Local Government Code.

The author of SB 2038, State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, argued the new law gives property owners a way out of an ETJ if they believe the city isn't properly serving them.

Stanley, when reached by phone by the Weatherford Democrat Friday, said the parties are in a waiting game until a court decision.

But he echoed comments voiced by Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Dana Burghdoff, who described property owners now being in position to "city-shop" by cherry-picking which city they want to work with.

"And that's exactly what it is," Stanley said.

As of Friday, the original lawsuit petition had been amended to include the cities of Bulverde, Clyde, Crandall, Denson, Denton, Hutto, Kaufman, Lockhart, McKinney, Navasota, Van Alstyne, Anna and Brownsville.