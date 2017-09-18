Alec Baldwin calls out Donald Trump during acceptance speech at 2017 Emmys

As predicted, Alec Baldwin won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday night's Emmy Awards for his turn on "Saturday Night Live" as Donald Trump and, naturally, he took aim at Trump during his acceptance speech.

Though his callout to Trump perhaps wasn't as scathing as his recurring impersonation on "SNL," it was still a zinger nonetheless.

"I supposed I should say at long last, Mr. President," Baldwin said. "Here is your Emmy!"

The exclamation promoted a raucous response from the star-studded crowd, including his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

Watch the moment below:





Baldwin's big win marked his third Emmy, following trophies in 2008 and 2009 for his role on "30 Rock."

