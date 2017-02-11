All Of Alec Baldwin’s Best Donald Trump ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skits

Alec Baldwin is returning to the “Saturday Night Live” stage on Saturday to host the sketch comedy show for the 17th time. Many are hopeful that he’ll bring his best Donald Trump impersonation yet, especially amid revelations from anonymous White House sources that the president and his cabinet members are increasingly unnerved by their portrayals on the NBC show.

Baldwin, 58, first debuted the impersonation in 2016, before the former reality star won the election in a surprising turn of events. The skit took off like wildfire on social media, grabbing the attention of the then-presidential hopeful. Trump slammed Baldwin’s impersonation, calling it a “hit job.” Furthermore, he called “SNL” a “boring and unfunny show.”

Baldwin continued impersonating Trump, 70, alongside other members of the “SNL” cast — namely Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett — who portrayed the controversial cast of characters the president has chosen to align himself with. McKinnon, who began the election cycle drawing laughs by portraying Hillary Clinton, began appearing as Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, while Bennett played Vladamir Putin and Vice President Mike Pence in various skits.

On Feb. 4, “SNL” took on two new members of Trump’s team. In a cold open starring Baldwin as Trump, the NBC series tackled claims that former Breitbart editor Steve Bannon was actually calling the shots on Capitol Hill. Rather than have someone sit in hair and makeup to take on Bannon’s appearance, “SNL” portrayed him as the grim reaper. Later in the show, Melissa McCarthy appeared as Press Secretary Sean Spicer. She mocked his frequent press conferences and style of fielding questions from the press.

View photos Donald Trump More

Photo: Getty Images

Baldwin has given no indication of what’s to come on Saturday when he takes the stage, but we have our doubts he’d miss an opportunity to take a jab at the current Commander in Chief. Before his latest “SNL” hosting gig, let’s relive some of his best Trump sketches thus far:

Oval Office Opening

During this skit, “SNL” addressed reports that Bannon, rather than Trump, was making the important decisions in the White House. During the skit Trump is shown sitting with Bannon, who urges him to make a few calls to various world leaders despite being fatigued. This is, of course, a spin on very real events that took place on Jan. 28 when Trump hung up on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Press Conference Opening

On Jan. 14, “SNL” took aim at Trump by mocking a press conference he’d delivered days prior. During the meeting with members of the press, the acting President slammed Buzzfeed as a failing publication and bashed CNN as “fake news” and refused to show proof that he had separated from his businesses.

Christmas Cold Open

After winning the election, Trump (Baldwin) was visited by Putin (Bennett) in this special “SNL” skit. John Goodman also made an appearance as oil tycoon and Trump cabinet members Rex Tillerson.

Classroom Cold Open

“SNL” took aim at Trump’s frivolous Twitter usage during their Dec. 3 show after the President retweeted the unverified account of a 16-year-old boy who attacked a CNN journalist for having “no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud.” In the skit Trump was shown in a security briefing paying little to no attention to the important updates being delivered. In character Baldwin claims Trump does it because his “brain is bad.” He is shown retweeting several other controversial accounts — all of which, once again, really happened.