ALEA to partner with Gulf Shores, Orange Beach for 3rd year to keep swimmers safe

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit is partnering with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to help keep beachgoers safe.

According to a news release, this is the third year the agencies are partnering for rescue swimmer flights. The announcement of the continuation of rescue swimmer flights comes after a man drowned and two swimmers were saved during dangerous conditions in the Gulf.

Although red flags have been flying signifying the dangerous conditions and lifeguards have been working to ensure people do not swim too deep in the water, officials explained that this partnership can further help to ensure swimmers stay safe.

The partnership works by using an aircraft and pilot provided by ALEA that “will be able to quickly fly over the waters and deploy rescue swimmers from GSPD and OBPD to save distressed swimmers,” WKRG previously reported.

