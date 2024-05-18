ALEA: 46-year-old killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was killed during a crash that happened on Friday night in Blount County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that 46-year-old Steven P. Davis, of Hayden, was driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS when it left the roadway, overturned, and struck a guardrail.

5-year-old dead after Blount County crash

According to ALEA, Davis was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened on Alabama 160 near the 16-mile marker, approximately one mile west of Cleveland around 9:25 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by The Alabama Law Enforcement Patrol Division.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.