ALEA: 25-year-old woman killed in Sunday morning crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 25-year-old woman has died during a crash that happened on Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2007 Ford Focus was driving along Lauderdale 7 near Lauderdale 39 just six miles north of Florence when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree before overturning around 7:50 a.m.

Troopers identified the woman as 25-year-old Madison G. Taylor who was pronounced dead at the scene. Taylor was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA.

