ALDOT repairing minor landslide on Alabama 67 in Morgan County

Mar. 12—The Alabama Department of Transportation is repairing a minor landslide on Alabama 67 in Morgan County due to movement of material in the slope near mile marker 33 in Priceville causing a depression in the pavement in recent months.

To reduce further movement, crews have braced the slope with stone. On Wednesday, crews will mill and repave a section of the southbound lane and ALDOT is advising motorists to expect a lane closure with traffic directed by flaggers from about 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ALDOT is planning for the paving crew to return to add a final surface layer in about a week.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.