ALDOT to begin repair project for Monroe County landslide

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is set to begin a repair project on State Route 41 in Monroe County this week.

ALDOT called it “a critical repair project on SR-41 at milepost 65.4 between the communities of Hybart and Franklin in Mobile County.”

The state transportation department will begin the work on Monday, June 17, to address a landslide impacting the roadway.

The landslide occurred in fall 2023 after heavy rainfall. It reduced the area to a single traffic lane, causing inconvenience and safety concerns for local drivers.

“During the construction period, there will be road closures and detours, which will be announced in the beginning of August,” the ALDOT release said. “These should last approximately 35 days, weather permitting.”

ALDOT advised drivers to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time to accommodate delays.

Alabama drivers can find real-time and additional updates on this project on the ALDOT website or the department’s social media platforms.

