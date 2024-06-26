New ALDI set to open in Irondequoit

A new ALDI store opens June 27 at 1733 E. Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

A new ALDI store opens Thursday, June 27, at 1733 E. Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m., and the store will open to shoppers about a half-hour later.

The festivities will include contests, including for a $500 ALDI gift card, and the first 100 customers will get ALDI shopping bags filled with store products.

The no-frills supermarket chain, which charges a 25-cent deposit to use a cart, already operates an Irondequoit store at 2194 Hudson Ave. near Titus Avenue.

At 21,000 square feet, the East Ridge Road location is roughly 4,000 square feet larger than the one on Hudson Avenue and has a more modern look.

Plans presented to the town of Irondequoit in May 2023 for the East Ridge Road store also called for construction of an adjacent 3,000-square-foot quick service restaurant. There has been no update on that project.

ALDI has not posted hours for the East Ridge Road location, but most ALDI stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Founded in 1946 in Germany and headquartered in Illinois, the chain is in the midst of a massive U.S. expansion. In recent years, the company has seen a surge in business as consumers continue to economize.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New ALDI set to open in Irondequoit