ALDI opens first location in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s first ALDI opened Thursday morning, giving people in central Arkansas another option to get their grocery shopping done.

Early morning shoppers gathered outside of the store located at 12309 Chenal Parkway. The store is offering incentives for new shoppers, including a $500 gift card giveaway and a bag of ALDI goodies.

The store took place of the now-closed Bed, Bath & Beyond, putting it near several grocery chains in the area, including Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods. The grand opening comes after a Conway location opened earlier this year.

The Little Rock location is the store’s latest opening in Arkansas, making it the 15th in the state. City officials in Cabot approved a place for an ALDI store earlier this year.

