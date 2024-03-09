Aldi completes Winn-Dixie deal, announces timeline for conversions and 800-store expansion plans

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Metro Orlando’s 20 Winn-Dixie grocery stores are officially under new management, as popular discount grocer Aldi announced March 7 it had completed its acquisition of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers and its 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

Those 20 Winn-Dixie stores add to Aldi’s existing 34 stores in the metro’s core counties — Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake — to give the German-based supermarket chain 54 locations here.

Read: You’re invited: SPCA hosts Kitten Shower Donation Drive in Titusville on Saturday

That number is almost certain to grow, too, as Aldi also announced its plans to invest $9 billion and open 800 new stores across the U.S. in the coming years.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



