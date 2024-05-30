Is Aldi coming to Downtown Memphis? What we know about grocery store's plans
Downtown Memphis may soon get a new grocery store.
On May 29, Kayo Takumyo of SGA Design Group filed a zoning permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning for an Aldi store at 785 Union Ave. in the former Office Depot location.
Oklahoma-based SGA Design Group has designed more than 300 Aldi locations since 2016, according to its website. The plans for the Medical District location show a 12,854-square-foot grocery store.
The Union Avenue property is owned by Texas-based Vic on Union LLC and was previously poised to become the 243-unit Vic on Union apartment complex. Houston-based Hunington Properties is the developer behind the Vic on Union project.
Representatives from Hunington Properties could not be reached for comment Thursday.
In January, Hunington Properties received a 12-month extension from the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) for the project. In December 2022, the board approved a 12-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the development. (The extension was given for closing of said PILOT.)
In July 2022, the Memphis and Shelby Count Board of Adjustment approved a variance to allow for multifamily and mixed-use at the Union Avenue site. Hunington Properties acquired the 2.45-acre site for $4.5 million in December 2022, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.
This story will be updated.
