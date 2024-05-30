Is Aldi coming to Downtown Memphis? What we know about grocery store's plans

Downtown Memphis may soon get a new grocery store.

On May 29, Kayo Takumyo of SGA Design Group filed a zoning permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning for an Aldi store at 785 Union Ave. in the former Office Depot location.

Oklahoma-based SGA Design Group has designed more than 300 Aldi locations since 2016, according to its website. The plans for the Medical District location show a 12,854-square-foot grocery store.

Kayo Takumyo of SGA Design Group filed a zoning permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning for an Aldi store at 785 Union Ave. in Memphis. Pictured is the Aldi at 4720 Summer Ave. in Memphis.

The Union Avenue property is owned by Texas-based Vic on Union LLC and was previously poised to become the 243-unit Vic on Union apartment complex. Houston-based Hunington Properties is the developer behind the Vic on Union project.

Representatives from Hunington Properties could not be reached for comment Thursday.

ADAPTIVE REUSE IN MEMPHIS: How the old is making Downtown Memphis new again, from the Sterick Building to 100 N. Main

In January, Hunington Properties received a 12-month extension from the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) for the project. In December 2022, the board approved a 12-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the development. (The extension was given for closing of said PILOT.)

In July 2022, the Memphis and Shelby Count Board of Adjustment approved a variance to allow for multifamily and mixed-use at the Union Avenue site. Hunington Properties acquired the 2.45-acre site for $4.5 million in December 2022, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

This story will be updated.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter, @neilStrebig

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Is Aldi opening a grocery store in Downtown Memphis? What we know