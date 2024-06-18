This alderperson in Franklin is resigning at the end of June. Find out who and why.

Ed Holpfer was selected to replace Mark Dandrea as Franklin's District 1 alderman by the Franklin common council during a special meeting Aug. 25, 2021. In this screenshot from the streamed meeting, Holpfer presents his case to the council. Four other residents were interested in the position and also presented.

Franklin First District Ald. Ed Holpfer will resign at the end of June.

Holpfer was first appointed to the seat during a special council meeting in August 2021. He replaced Mark Dandrea, who resigned in July 2021 after his wife accepted a job offer that meant they had to move.

Holpfer was elected outright to the position in the spring 2022 election, defeating Deborah Davis.

“I am writing to announce my intention to step down as first district alderman and from all related committees, boards and commissions effective end of day on June 30, 2024,” Holpfer wrote in an email to Mayor John Nelson, City Attorney Jesse Wesolowski, Director of Administration Kelly Hersh and other alderpersons on June 4.

The short email states Holpfer had been weighing his personal schedule and obligations against the city calendar for a couple weeks.

“Recent changes, now including some extended out of state travel, would cause me to miss far too many council and related committee meetings to effectively perform the role,” he wrote. “I believe this to be in the best interests of the residents.”

Holpfer said “it was truly an honor to serve” and he was grateful for what he and the council were able to accomplish together.

In addition to his aldermanic duties, the City of Franklin website notes Holpfer was assigned to multiple boards and commissions including the community development authority, civic celebrations commission, finance committee and the personnel committee.

This map shows the border for District 1 in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Franklin has posted a notice on the city website requesting letters of interest from residents for the aldermanic seat. Wisconsin statutes allow the council to fill the vacancy by appointment until the April 2025 election, which is when Holpfer’s term expires.

Letters will be accepted until 5 p.m., July 1. Interested parties can mail them to “Common Council in care of the City Clerk” at 9229 West Loomis Road, Franklin, WI 53132.

Applicants will be allowed to make a presentation to Franklin’s Common Council at the July 9 meeting where the alderpersons will consider all applications.

