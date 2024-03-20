Ald. Raymond Lopez seeks to unseat US Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García

TechCrunch

This week, we're combining the Story of the Week and Launch Highlights sections, because folks -- what else could possibly fit the bill except Starship's third orbital test flight? In my mind, it was a spectacular success, and a testament to the company's truly iterative design approach. This week, with the aid of internal company documents and conversations with sources, I learned that SpaceX requires employees to agree to some unusual terms related to their stock awards, which have a chilling effect on staff.