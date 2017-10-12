ALCS NYY HOU

ryanm: I can see it now. All those healthy people will jump on the cheap plans that cover very little and think nothing more of it. Then when something major happens their cheap plan won't cover it and they'll find themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt that they can't pay back. And we'll be right back to skyrocketing premiums and skyrocketing health care costs. Changing insurance rules isn't going to help anyone. We need to address the cost of health care. We shouldn't need insurance to have simple procedures done because they're so insanely expensive. Insurance should be for major problems (heart attack, cancer, emergency surgery, etc). If we're going to reduce what insurance has to cover on these cheaper plans we'll likely be cutting out the major things insurance should actually be used for. So everyone will be happy in the short term and die with insane amounts of debt that won't be repaid and hospitals will get the shaft and raise their prices even more.