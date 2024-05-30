Alcorn State new president shares visions and goals for the university

Nearly 60 days into his tenure, Alcorn State University President Tracy Cook shared his plans and visions for the future of the institution. It's a future, he said, that will be built on acquiring resources, economic development and accessibility.

Cook, who had served as interim president of the historically Black university since July 8, 2023, was elevated to the president position permanently after being appointed by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees in April 2024.

Before joining the Alcorn staff, Cook served in various roles, including superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, athletic director and teacher in the Jefferson and Claiborne County Schools.

Cook is the 21st president at Alcorn State, which is also his alma mater.

"Alcorn has done so much for my family and me. Accepting this position as president is a way for me to give back to this great institution that I dearly love. It is an opportunity to improve the living-learning environment for our student population and to improve the environment for our faculty and staff. It's an opportunity where people feel a sense of welcome. It's a sense of home, being at home," Cook told the Clarion Ledger on May 22.

Cook's appointment comes almost a year after the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees announced the departure of Felecia Nave, Alcorn State’s 20th and first woman president who had served since 2019.

After Nave's departure, Ontario Wooden served as interim president for two months. Shortly after, Cook took over.

Alcorn State University’s President Tracy Cook poses inside his office on campus in Lorman on Wednesday, May 22.

Following the changes of the university's previous presidents, Cook said he plans to continue the “rich legacy” of Alcorn State by focusing on “building capacity, efficiency and customer service.”

"Alcorn is located in southwest Mississippi. Southwest Mississippi is a tough sale. The State of Mississippi is a tough sale, but we have a lot of great people here and around this area. There is a great opportunity for growth here," Cook said.

Cook said the first step for growth is "building capacity" or acquiring the proper resources need for the university to adapt, survive and thrive in the educational environment.

"I have a lot of vacancies here. We are a Division 1 school, enrollment 3000 or less students, so we are a small-knit community," Cook said. "A lot of times people come in and use this as a stepping opportunity for higher employment in larger cities. So, we got to have key people in positions in order to be effective and efficient."

In the fall 2013, student enrollment at Alcorn State saw a high of 3,848 students. Since then, the university's enrollment has been steadily declining, not reaching 2013 numbers in the last decade.

According to the IHL, Alcorn State enrollment numbers in fall 2021 were 3,074 students. By fall 2023, student count decreased by 180 sitting at a total of 2,894.

Cook told the Clarion Ledger declining enrollment at many of the state's schools is not a new topic and is not something Alcorn State is immune to either. But Cook said there is a "hidden element" people are not talking about — cost.

"On average, it costs roughly $20,000 a year for a full-time student in the state of Mississippi to attend an institution. And financial aid and Pell is not as great as it once was," Cook said.

Cook said he plans to increase numbers by enhancing academic programs, exposing students to internship co-ops and forming scholarship programs to provide funding to students.

Cook said he will work with the Alcorn State's enrollment management team to create a "welcoming and attractive" environment for students.

"Our students are going to be our biggest cheerleaders," Cook said. "When they come here, they can say enrollment was a smooth transition; they attended for four years and got a good, quality education. When they reach out to the various instructors, instructors will work with them and be great mentors to them. And those students are going to go back to their communities and say, 'Hey, Alcorn is the place you need to be.'"

Part of attracting prospect students balances in the universities ability in adding campus incentives due to the lack of economic development in the community, Cook said.

Cook said building up economic platforms requires the university's economic director to form connections with various county leadership who can assist in bring resources to the area.

"So often, when new leadership comes in, they pretty much share a particular plan. My philosophy is when your resources are limited, you got to continue to build up and on the various plans that are there. You got to complete projects," Cook said.

In early May, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law regarding annual appropriations that IHL would pass down to the state's eight universities. Seven of the eight universities, including Alcorn State, received capital project funding. MUW received funds from a separate bill.

Alcorn State received $8,311,736 for repairs, renovation and expansion to the Davey L. Whitney Complex, which is the home of the Alcorn State University Braves men's and women's basketball teams and men's and women's volleyball teams.

In response to the funds coming down to the university, Cook told the Clarion Ledger all funds are "welcomed", and the university "appreciates" the funds being generated from IHL. But the university "needs more."

"When you look at Alcorn, it sits on 1,800 acres of land, and we operate about 400 acres. We have a lot of historical buildings on campus that require a little 'Tender Love and Care' and with that, it costs money to keep our infrastructure up to par," Cook said.

"So, with the money we receive, we got to make sure people get a return on their investment," Cook said.

For future developments, Cook said the university is looking to ask IHL for more money to go toward campus infrastructure and facilities.

"We are looking at our old residential halls. We are getting ready to launch a new campus campaign at Robinson Hall," Cook said. "Again, talking about the cost of attendance at a four-year institution. By actually living in one of the older dormitories you can actually cut costs. So how do we make them attractive? That's by going into community bathrooms give them spa-like treatment, expanding dorm rooms and providing climate control in a room."

Along with working closely with community leaders and organizations, Cook said he is working alongside faculty, staff and students to bring about change. Cook said those at Alcorn State are like a "team," supporting each other and pushing the university to new heights.

Alcorn State University, seen on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, is located in Lorman. The university has a new president, Dr. Tracy M. Cook.

In order to keep faculty, staff and students "motivated" to be involved in the university, Cook said he will become "accessible."

"It's being able to sit down and listen to what they have to say and being able to give them feedback in a timely manner. It's being able to have those tough conversations, knowing when to have those conversations privately versus openly amongst people. And it's about treating everybody like VIP," Cook said. "Everybody has something to bring to the table."

