Alcoholic Mom Returns from Rehab with an Amazing Update!

Elizabeth's family staged an intervention on The Doctors just 5 months ago as they feared they might lose her to alcohol. After receiving treatment, she returns with an amazing update.

Before appearing on the show, Elizabeth confessed, “I drink all day long, every day,” revealing she would drink about a fifth of vodka each day. But now, months later, the mother of two takes the stage smiling, looking vibrant and happily shares, "I'm doing great, I'm doing awesome."

Elizabeth's ex-husband David tells The Doctors, "I'm just really excited to get her back," and also reveals they are back together and plan on marrying again.

Her daughter Amber also celebrated her mom's amazing progress, saying, "I never really thought -- to be honest -- that I would see my mom sober and seeing her sober is the best thing that could ever happen to me and my family."

Elizabeth's sobriety was achieved through her treatment at Cliffside Malibu Treatment Center, and the center's chief medical advisor Dr. Damon Raskin joins the show to share more about her recovery. He explains that a combination of a medical detox, followed by therapy and psychotherapy, exercise and getting in touch with her spiritual side helped her get this far.

"She is just a new person with new hope and that's what I was hoping to be able to do with her. Was to take her from someone with no hope to someone who now has the future ahead of her," Dr. Raskin says of Elizabeth.

In addition to her upcoming nuptials, Elizabeth's future includes a new career. While in treatment, she went back to school and is on her way to being certified as a health coach.

To ensure that Elizabeth continues on her path of success, The Doctors have arranged for her to received therapy for a year with Sydney Smith from RISE Center for Recovery in Las Vegas. We wish Elizabeth and her family continued success and health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction please call the confidential and free National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP or visit their website. Additional resources can be found at Recovery.org and on the Alcoholic Anonymous website.