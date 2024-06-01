Alcohol deaths up 70% over the past decade: Report

(NewsNation) — Alcohol deaths increased steadily over the past decade, with sharp rises during the pandemic years, according to a report published last week.

Overall, the national alcohol death rate has risen 70% in the past decade, accounting for 51,191 deaths in 2022, up from 27,762 deaths in 2012, the KFF analysis found.

Over the past decade, alcohol death rates grew the fastest among people aged 26 to 44, American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) people and women, according to the report.

In 2022, alcohol deaths were the highest among people aged 45 to 64, men, people living in rural areas and AIAN people. The report revealed that alcohol death rates are five times higher for AIAN people than white people, which is the racial group with the next highest prevalence.

The report revealed that across all age groups, people aged 45 to 64 have the highest alcohol death rate, followed by 65 and older.

Meanwhile, deaths are rising fastest among adults aged 26 to 44, AIAN people and women. These groups experienced nearly or more than a 100% rise in alcohol mortality rates in the last decade, according to the report.

Adults aged 26 to 44 experienced a rise of 144% in alcohol death rate over the past decade and over 50% during the pandemic. During the pandemic, alcohol death rates increased by almost 25 deaths per 100,000 AIAN people.

Death rates in men are more than double that of women, while people who reside in rural areas have death rates higher than those who live in urban areas.

