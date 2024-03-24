Albuquerque woman in custody following shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is behind bars Saturday night after police say she shot someone inside an apartment near Central and Vassar Drive. APD says a man refused to exit the apartment, which led to the shooting.

Story continues below

Police say a dog from inside the residence attacked an officer and the officer shot the dog. The man is okay and the female was taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.