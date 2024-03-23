Albuquerque woman connected to granddaughter’s death takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque grandmother has taken a plea deal for her part in her granddaughter’s death. Diana Garcia pled no contest to abandonment of a child resulting in death and failure to report child abuse.

In October 2021, paramedics found 2-year-old Diana McGrory in Garcia’s home off of San Pedro and San Antonio emaciated with bruising on most of her body and burns. Garcia’s son, Michael, pled guilty to causing McGrory’s death. He was sentenced to 28 years.

