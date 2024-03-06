Albuquerque woman accused of setting ex's garage on fire

Mar. 5—An Albuquerque woman is accused of setting her ex-husband's garage on fire Sunday night.

Angela Johns, 60, is charged with arson, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.

Johns is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. She is being represented by the public defender's office, which did not comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Cliffside NW, near Coors and Interstate 40. Officers found a small window and a door bell damaged when they arrived, according to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court.

The complaint states that the homeowner — later identified as Johns' ex-husband — told police he had a restraining order against Johns that recently expired. The man also told police he was out of town when he saw Johns, through security cameras, damage the items.

After leaving, police received another call about an incident at the same address. Neighbors told police Johns had come back and damaged more property. When officers returned, they saw a damaged mailbox and trash cans on the ground, according to the complaint.

Later in the day, a witness called police and told them Johns rammed her vehicle into the garage and lit it on fire, according to a pretrial motion.

When police arrived, they saw a broken garage door and a fire inside the garage, the complaint states.

At 9:20 p.m., Albuquerque Fire Rescue put out the fire. Damage was contained to the garage and two vehicles parked inside. No injuries were reported, according to AFR.

Johns was found and arrested at her home, according to the complaint, which states that damages are "well over $25,000."

"This act of arson is seemingly out of vengeance against the alleged victim," the motion states.