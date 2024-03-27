Albuquerque woman accused of breaking into Santa Fe home, attacking residents

Mar. 26—An Albuquerque woman faces a slew of felony charges after her boyfriend told police she broke into his house in Santa Fe — tearing through the cardboard that was patching a window she had broken a few months ago, according to police — and attacked members of his family.

Angelina Velasquez, 40, faces felony counts of breaking and entering, battery, battery upon police officers, battery upon health care workers, battery upon household members, aggravated battery and resisting arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

When Santa Fe police arrived at the south side home Monday evening, several men were holding Velasquez down, with cuts, bruises and bite marks they said she had caused, police wrote in a statement of probable cause. Several people told them Velasquez had broken a window and climbed through into their house.

A man who identified himself as Velasquez's boyfriend told police she had broken the window during a prior incident in December, and he had covered it with cardboard, according to the statement. Police wrote it appeared Velasquez had ripped down the cardboard and used it to cover the broken glass shards in the window to enter the home Monday.

Police wrote Velasquez also spat "a large amount of spit" on an officer and kicked a nurse in the face during the arrest.

She was arrested Monday evening and booked into Santa Fe County jail.