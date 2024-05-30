Albuquerque Sunport looking for more applicants for Ascend ABQ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport is getting ready to launch a host of new spaces for local artisans and micro businesses to show off their craft but the new program is also seeing a lot less demand than they expected.

Story continues below

That new program is called Ascend ABQ and so far, the Sunport has only had about a third of the number of applicants that they’ve hoped for. They’re offering spaces for small local businesses to set up at the airport for a relatively low fee.

“With every new business there is a startup and a waiting, so that’s why it’s one thousand to five thousand to get going and then to completely proceed from there,” said the Deputy Director of the Aviation Department, Gary Gilliard.

The subsidized program starts with a minimum fee of $1,000. That money will be used to cover signage for their business training and advertising related to the program.

The businesses taking part will only have to pay a kiosk rental fee amounting to 10% of the cost of their monthly sales. The program will let business owners take part for between three and ten months.

While launching this program for the first time, the Sunport says some businesses owners who are looking to get involved might be hesitant knowing that the Sunport is not an airport that stays extremely busy all day long. “After we are able to train and explain and show them how they can staff and schedule, we have been able to overcome their fears or reservations,” said Gilliard.

The Sunport hopes to get at least 150 applicants before they start picking who will be a part of the new program. Hoping to draw more interest, they’re increasing their recruitment canvassing in part by going to farmers markets and increasing promotions on social media. “We currently are trying to move our marketing and our outreach to attract more hand-crafted jewelry, some arts and crafts and gifts, and more fashion apparel,” he said.

For now, they’re leaving the application window open through the end of August. The hope is to have around nine of the new kiosks up and running before Balloon Fiesta.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.