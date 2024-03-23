Albuquerque students to design 'I Voted' stickers for 2024 election in Bernalillo County
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/elections/albuquerque-students-to-design-i-voted-stickers-for-2024-election-in-bernalillo-county
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
Whether you need a new TV or a better security camera, now's the time to splurge on some inexpensive smart home upgrades.
Steve Burns, the ousted founder, chairman and CEO of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors, has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over misleading investors about demand for the company's flagship all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Burns was ordered to pay a civil fine of $175,000 and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for two years, according to the agreement filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, Burns consented to a permanent injunction, the fine and other stipulations in the agreement, according to the SEC.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
After Chevy dropped Blazer EV's price upon relaunch, the carmaker is sending refunds to buyers who paid the early, higher prices.
Connect directly to other devices for sharp, clear sound while taking calls, streaming music and watching TV.
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
This week, we talk BMW Neue Klasse X, Wrangler V8, Ford Performance supercharger, Shell EV charging, Marcello Gandini, Mercedes CLA and Mini Countryman.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman make their last stop in their 2024 MLB division preview series, ending with the AL Central where they discuss the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals & the Chicago White Sox.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Three years after a hacker first teased an alleged massive theft of AT&T customer data, a breach seller this week dumped the full dataset online. It contains the personal information of some 73 million AT&T customers. A new analysis of the fully leaked dataset — containing names, home addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth — points to the data being authentic.