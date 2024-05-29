Albuquerque students design ‘I Voted’ stickers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials honored the artists in this year’s “I Voted” sticker contest of the 2024 general election. Two months ago, Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover asked students of all grade levels to redesign the stickers for the upcoming election.

At Tuesday night’s Bernalillo County Commission, Stover and commissioners congratulated three artists for their creativity. “I’ve been your county clerk for seven years, this is my eighth year. From the first year I came in here, we started working with APS to do things in the schools with the students and they have stepped up every single time and helped us. We’ve had such a delightful time working with them and through them,” said Stover.

There were 287 applications in total. When you go to the polls in November, you will get original art from an APS student.

