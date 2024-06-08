Albuquerque strip club tries to appeal liquor license revocation, $10K fine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A downtown Albuquerque strip club is appealing a recent decision to revoke its liquor license. It’s the latest move in the ongoing legal back and forth between Knockouts and the City of Albuquerque.

In January, the city tried to shut the club down after a shooting and called it a “problem business” with code violations.

Knockouts’ appeal was denied, and the State ended up taking away its liquor license.

In the new motion, Knockouts is asking a judge to overturn the revocation and a $10,000 fine.

It argues the sanctions were based on an improperly held hearing that allowed “irrelevant evidence,” also calling the fines excessive.

Knockouts also has separate lawsuits against the city for public record laws, claiming they wrongfully came in to shut the business down.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.