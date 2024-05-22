Albuquerque’s solid waste department looking to hire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is still looking to hire workers for the Solid Waste Management Department. The city is hosting bi-weekly hiring events to take applications.

The city is offering resume coaching and application help for those interested. If you’re curious, you can fill out a pre-event form at this link.

New Mexico expanding medication-assisted treatment at public health offices

One rapid-hire event will happen at the Solid Waste Management Department (4600 Edith Boulevard NE) on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. You should bring an ID and proof of education.

If you can’t attend that event, there are more events planned for June 6, June 20, July 18, and August 1. More information is available at this link.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.