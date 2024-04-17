Albuquerque residents express concerns over city’s direction in latest survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has released its annual survey conducted in February with 400 participants, unveiling mixed responses among Albuquerque citizens regarding the challenges facing their city. 63% of respondents expressed concern with the current direction of Albuquerque.

A significant major point in the survey was crime, the latest survey results show 56% of the respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the Albuquerque Police Department’s handling of both violent and 60% unhappy with the department handling property crimes. Moreover, more than 80% of participants cited speeding and reckless driving as contributing factors to their feelings of insecurity.

Despite these concerns, 69% of respondents reported feeling safe outside in their neighborhoods. However, the issue of homelessness remains a pressing concern for many residents, with panhandling and limited access to public spaces identified as the top ways the problem affects the community.

The city has touted various initiatives aimed at tackling homelessness and the housing shortage, with the Gateway Center being highlighted as a pivotal component of the plan. However, the center has yet to become fully operational, leaving some residents skeptical of the city’s efforts.

In addition to crime and homelessness, the survey also shed light on other community concerns, notably the cost of living and the state of road repairs. When asked about measures to enhance their sense of security, respondents favored increased street lighting and community-driven crime reporting.

The city sent out its response to the survey in a statement:

“These responses reaffirm what we know: there are real challenges facing our communities. Our priorities are in line with what families in Albuquerque want, and we are working to address the issues that are impacting people every day. Continuing to invest in public safety, neighborhood improvements, and programs that make our economy stronger will help us move in the right direction toward a stronger city.” Samantha Sengel, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Albuquerque

