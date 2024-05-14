Albuquerque resident pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vehicular homicide charge was dropped against the person who claimed their truck, involved in a deadly crash with a pedestrian, was stolen. According to the criminal complaint, a pedestrian was killed on July 11 on Louisiana and Constitution.

Police say a red car hit the pedestrian while they were in the crosswalk. The car belonged to Christopher Tramell III, now known as Tara Trammell, who reported it stolen the following day.

On Tuesday morning, Trammell pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in front of Judge David Murphy. They’re facing up to three years behind bars as part of the agreement. A sentencing date has not been set.

