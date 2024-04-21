Albuquerque police say speed, traffic light are factors in fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal crash. It happened Saturday night.

According to APD, an Escalade was heading south on Broadway Boulevard and had a red light while an Acura was going east on Coal Avenue with a green light. Authorities think the Escalade ran the red light and hit the Acura’s driver’s side just before 11 p.m.

The Acura’s driver died, and the other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Speed and running the red light were factors in the crash, APD stated. They do not believe the Escalade’s driver was impaired.

They are still investigating.

