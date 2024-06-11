Albuquerque Police officer arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) says one of their officers is on administrative leave after being arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated.

A New Mexico State Police sergeant arrested APD officer Jordan Hernandez around midnight on Sunday, June 9, the department says. State Police saw Hernandez driving his patrol car “at a high rate of speed.” The incident occurred on Bobby Foster Road, near Mesa del Sol, and State Police accuse Hernandez of going approximately 112 miles per hour, according to the criminal complaint.

Hernandez normally works within APD’s Foothills Area Command. Now, APD says they’re conducting an internal investigation and have placed Officer Hernandez on administrative leave.

“It’s always disappointing to learn that one of our officers is accused of breaking the same laws they are sworn to enforce,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a press release. “We will move forward with an internal investigation, while criminal charges are handled by the judicial system.”

