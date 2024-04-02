Albuquerque police investigating fatal shooting at motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at the Loma Verde Motel on Central Ave. near Louisiana. Officers found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

