Albuquerque police investigate after ‘homicide’ in Southeast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death on Sunday.

According to APD, there was a homicide in the 12000 block of Dorado Drive SE. One person was taken to the hospital and died.

Three people are in custody, APD stated.

If more information is released, it will be added to this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.