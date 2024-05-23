Albuquerque police hold annual law enforcement memorial service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department hosted the annual law enforcement memorial ceremony at Civic Plaza on Thursday morning. City and law enforcement leaders paid tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Speakers addressed the audience about the increased danger that law enforcement faces with more guns than ever out on the streets. At the ceremony, a bell was rung for every New Mexico law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty. Across the country, 138 officers gave their lives while serving their communities.

