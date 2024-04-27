Albuquerque Police Dept. says man found with victim’s vehicle, 13 credit cards after February murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have connected two people to a homicide in February.

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Daniel Hadders, 27, on Friday; they think he was involved in Christopher Fallen’s, 48, death.

Fallen’s father reported he had last heard from his son on February 2 via text.

On February 6, Fallen’s body was found in his home, on Calle del Ranchero NE, by his business partners. His head was wrapped in tape, his hands and shins were bound, and a belt was around his neck. He died of asphyxiation.

Fallen’s vehicle and electronic belongings were missing. His father told police he had recently got a roommate, who was identified as Andre Chavez. The two met through a dating app, and Fallen let Chavez stay in his home. Chavez reportedly said he was last at the home on February 1.

Fallen’s vehicle was found at a coffee shop on February 6, and two people were detained. One of them was identified as Hadders.

Video: Man flees BCSO deputies in car chase, hits SUV with family in it

The victim’s identification card, 13 credit cards, paperwork, house key, were found in the vehicle during a warranted search. Officials also found four cell phones and several documents with Chavez’s name and information.

Hadders allegedly said he knew Chavez, but he had purchased the car and found the wallet and credit cards inside.

Officials said communications were discovered between Hadders and Chavez from between February 2 and 5. A photo from February 3 showed Fallen on his bed with bound hands. Blood was on his face and clothes.

Chavez and Hadders are facing the following charges: an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, three counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, three counts of receiving stolen property, receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle, dealing in credit cards of another, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Authorities are still looking for Chavez; if you know anything, call 505-242-COPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.