Albuquerque Police Department: Fatal crash under investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a fatal crash on Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Central Ave NE and Elizabeth Street NE.
Authorities didn’t provide many details, but they did say it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Westbound Central at Elizabeth St NE is closed.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.