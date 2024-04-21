Albuquerque Police Department: Fatal crash under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a fatal crash on Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Central Ave NE and Elizabeth Street NE.

Authorities didn’t provide many details, but they did say it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Westbound Central at Elizabeth St NE is closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

