Albuquerque police, Crime Stoppers join forces to increase crime prevention awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) kicked off a series of events on Saturday geared toward preventing crime in the metro this summer.

These pop-ups are happening in partnership with the Metro Crime Stoppers to make crime prevention information more accessible to the public.

“Anybody who has a car that has never had their window VIN etched can come and get their windows VIN-etched for free. We’ve talked about it all year, but Hyundai and Kias are being stolen. Owners of those vehicles that are most likely to be stolen. We’re also issuing free clubs to them to put on their vehicle to help protect them and prevent them from being stolen,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Specialists were also on hand to sign residents up for the “Neighborhood Watch Program” and provide information on free security surveys for properties.

A date for the next pop-up has not yet been set, but APD said it will be scheduled for some time in July in the southwest part of the city.

