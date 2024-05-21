Albuquerque Police Chief talks next steps with DOJ reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost 12 years since the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would start investigating Albuquerque Police. Today, the APD says it has “met all requirements in the Court-Approved Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice,” and the reform process will come to an end.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, APD Chief Harold Medina joins Chris & Gabby to discuss the key changes APD has adopted over the last decade. Are their new policies sustainable? How will APD police itself going forward?

Those questions and more are addressed in the full discussion above, or you can listen to the latest episode wherever you get your podcasts. Chief Medina also answers questions about public trust during a federal investigation into APD’s DWI unit, and officers resigning amid an internal probe.

“We are doing our best to hold individuals accountable,” Medina said. “Every time we hold somebody accountable, view it as a victory that we did something to clean the place up, and to make sure that there was integrity,” he added.

