Albuquerque police charge two men for 2021 Halloween murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man for a murder on Halloween nearly three years ago while still searching for a second suspect. APD said 28-year-old Ray Torres turned himself in to police on Monday. They are still looking for the second suspect, Alexavier Gutierrez.

Albuquerque Police Department asks for help finding suspect in 2020 murder

Police say at a Halloween party in 2021, video showed gunfire erupting and the victim Lorenzo Romero falling to the ground. Police say Romero was placed into a Jeep and taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say Torres was driving the Jeep when the shooting occurred and a gun owned by Torres was determined to be the murder weapon. Police say Torres also admitted to shooting a gun and thought he was going to get shot.

Torres was charged with murder. Gutierrez is also charged with murder and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.