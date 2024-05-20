Albuquerque police arrest man accused of weekend murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 19-year-old Joshua Dickens for a weekend homicide on Central. According to APD, Dickens got into a fight with a man at a bus stop near Central and Louisiana on Saturday morning. Police say the man was drunk when the argument started.

Police say Dickens shot the man, then bragged about shooting a homeless person to others saying “I have control of somebody’s life.” Dickens was arrested on Monday and is facing an open count of murder.

